Steve Bannon Proposes “Christian State” for Gaza
(MENAFN) Steve Bannon, a former adviser to US President Donald Trump and podcaster, asserted that a “three-state solution” is necessary to resolve the conflict in Gaza and bring stability to the region. He emphasized that this plan should incorporate a “Christian state.”
On his ‘War Room’ podcast last Friday, Bannon criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for failing to achieve his vision of a “Greater Israel,” a concept rooted in biblical territory spanning from the Nile to the Euphrates.
Analysts connect Netanyahu to this notion, highlighting his refusal to support a Palestinian state and his ongoing expansion of settlements in the West Bank as evidence of pursuing this agenda.
Bannon stated, “This Greater Israel project of Netanyahu blew up in his face… [It] destroyed Israel. And this is why now you have to go to a three-state solution, and one of those states has to be the Christian state of Jerusalem. We need a Christian state in the Holy Land. You just need it to make sure 20, 25, 30 years from now everything’s kind of sorted.”
Earlier this month, Bannon voiced similar opinions, arguing that peace in Gaza “can’t work” with only “the Muslims and the Jews.”
However, he did not clarify how a Christian state would be established or why it would bring long-term stability to the area.
Bannon also claimed that neither Israel, which he described as a “protectorate” and “vassal state” of the US, nor Hamas, which he referred to as “a minor player,” would determine Gaza’s future over time.
He suggested that Qatar would provide financial support for Gaza’s reconstruction, while Türkiye would act as its “security force.”
