Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Seven Injured In Pennsylvania Shooting

Seven Injured In Pennsylvania Shooting


2025-10-26 05:06:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least seven people were injured in a shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. US authorities said the incident occurred last night and that investigations are currently underway.
No further details were available about the shooting and the condition of the victims.
Earlier in October, four people were killed, and 20 others injured in a shooting on St. Helena Island, South Carolina.
The US experiences frequent shooting incidents, with varying motives, and the issue of gun proliferation among the population remains one of the most controversial issues shooting incident investigations

MENAFN26102025000067011011ID1110248587



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search