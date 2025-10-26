403
Seven Injured In Pennsylvania Shooting
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least seven people were injured in a shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. US authorities said the incident occurred last night and that investigations are currently underway.
No further details were available about the shooting and the condition of the victims.
Earlier in October, four people were killed, and 20 others injured in a shooting on St. Helena Island, South Carolina.
The US experiences frequent shooting incidents, with varying motives, and the issue of gun proliferation among the population remains one of the most controversial issues shooting incident investigations
