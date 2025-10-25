403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Istanbul Airport Reclaims Europe's Busiest Title Again
(MENAFN) Istanbul Airport claimed the title of Europe's busiest airport last week with an average of 1,556 daily flights, Türkiye’s transport minister announced Friday.
Istanbul Airport surpassed Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and London Heathrow airports during Oct. 13-19, Abdulkadir Uraloglu stated.
On the same rankings, the Turkish Riviera hub of Antalya Airport secured ninth position with an average of 957 flights per day, he added.
Uraloglu revealed that according to a report by European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) covering the Oct. 13-19 period, Turkey as a whole ranked sixth among European countries in terms of traffic volume with an average of 3,841 flights per day, leaving countries such as Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, and Norway behind.
He also reported that Istanbul Airport ranked seventh in the world among the 25 global airports, with an average of 790 daily departures on Oct. 13-19.
Istanbul Airport surpassed Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and London Heathrow airports during Oct. 13-19, Abdulkadir Uraloglu stated.
On the same rankings, the Turkish Riviera hub of Antalya Airport secured ninth position with an average of 957 flights per day, he added.
Uraloglu revealed that according to a report by European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) covering the Oct. 13-19 period, Turkey as a whole ranked sixth among European countries in terms of traffic volume with an average of 3,841 flights per day, leaving countries such as Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, and Norway behind.
He also reported that Istanbul Airport ranked seventh in the world among the 25 global airports, with an average of 790 daily departures on Oct. 13-19.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment