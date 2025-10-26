403
China expresses readiness to boost collaboration with Singapore
(MENAFN) China expressed readiness to deepen mutually beneficial ties with Singapore as Premier Li Qiang arrived in the city-state on Saturday for a two-day official visit.
"Over the 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the relations between the two countries have maintained a good momentum for development, with deepened political mutual trust, fruitful practical cooperation and closer people-to-people exchanges, setting a model for mutual learning and win-win cooperation between countries," Li said.
He highlighted recent progress in China-Singapore relations and emphasized Beijing’s commitment to working with Singapore to align development strategies, expand cooperation, advance joint modernization efforts, and support “true multilateralism and promoting common development in the region.”
Li is scheduled to meet Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to exchange memorandums and agreements on green development, the digital economy, and training initiatives, according to statements from authorities. On Sunday, he will also meet Singapore’s acting president, Eddie Teo.
This marks the first visit by a Chinese premier to Singapore in seven years. After concluding his stay in Singapore, Li will travel to Malaysia to participate in multiple regional summits, including the China-ASEAN Summit, ASEAN Plus Three Summit, East Asia Summit, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Leaders’ Meeting.
