Russian Troops Shell 31 Settlements In Sumy Region, Causing Damage
“During the day, from the morning of October 25 to the morning of October 26, 2025, Russian troops carried out 64 attacks on 31 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region. As a result of Russian shelling of the region, there were no casualties among civilians,” the report said.
It is noted that most of the shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy actively used FPV drones, guided aerial bombs, UCAVs, and dropped VOG explosive devices from UAVs.
Civil infrastructure, private and multi-apartment residential buildings, and an administrative building were damaged and destroyed.Read also: Ukraine's forces shoot down Russia's new AI-powered drone in Donetsk region
During the day, local authorities, units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and NGOs from border communities evacuated two people.
As reported, on October 24, the Russian army shelled settlements in the Sumy region nearly 150 times, damaging civil infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment