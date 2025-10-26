Russian Troops Shell 31 Settlements In Sumy Region, Causing Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported the news on Telegram.

“During the day, from the morning of October 25 to the morning of October 26, 2025, Russian troops carried out 64 attacks on 31 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region. As a result of Russian shelling of the region, there were no casualties among civilians,” the report said.

It is noted that most of the shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy actively used FPV drones, guided aerial bombs, UCAVs, and dropped VOG explosive devices from UAVs.

Civil infrastructure, private and multi-apartment residential buildings, and an administrative building were damaged and destroyed.

Ukraine's forces shoot down Russia's new AI-powered drone in Donetsk region

During the day, local authorities, units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and NGOs from border communities evacuated two people.

As reported, on October 24, the Russian army shelled settlements in the Sumy region nearly 150 times, damaging civil infrastructure.