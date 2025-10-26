403
Trump Demands Concrete Assurances Before Putin Meeting
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared Saturday that he will only agree to reschedule talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin if concrete assurances emerge that negotiations could successfully end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
"I'm gonna have to know that we're gonna make a deal. I'm not gonna be wasting my time," Trump told reporters during his flight to Malaysia, where he is attending the 47th ASEAN summit.
The president voiced frustration over stalled peace efforts, stating: "I've always had a great relationship with Vladimir Putin, but this has been very disappointing."
Trump characterized the war as more challenging to resolve than anticipated, attributing the impasse to "tremendous hatred" between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin.
A White House official revealed earlier this week that arrangements for a second Trump-Putin summit were suspended after Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
On October 16, Trump had announced plans to meet Putin in Hungary within a two-week timeframe, but scrapped the meeting Wednesday because "it didn't feel right."
'Good Chance' of 'Comprehensive Deal' With China
When questioned about his upcoming Thursday meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump indicated he expects a "complete deal" with Beijing.
The leaders are scheduled to convene in South Korea during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
"I want our farmers to be taken care of. And he wants things also," Trump said, noting that discussions will address fentanyl trafficking originating from China.
Trump suggested he may raise the topic of Russian oil purchases with Xi, observing that China is "cutting back very substantially" while India is "cutting back completely," in response to US sanctions.
"I think we have a really good chance of making a very comprehensive deal," he said.
