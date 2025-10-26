403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Administration Seeks Deeper Insight into Russia’s Stance
(MENAFN) The team of US President Donald Trump is demonstrating significant interest in grasping Russia’s perspective on the Ukraine crisis, according to Kirill Dmitriev, an aide to President Vladimir Putin.
Dmitriev, who leads the Russian Direct Investment Fund, is presently in Washington for discussions.
Diplomatic engagement between the two nations, which had been nearly nonexistent for three years under the prior administration, resumed after Trump assumed office in January.
Trump has pursued a notably different strategy toward Russia by reopening senior-level diplomatic channels and permitting direct conversations between top officials.
“I think what’s very important and what’s very different with President Trump and his team is that there is a great desire to understand what the Russian position is, to really understand the logic, because only by understanding the logic you can either follow it or maybe modify it or suggest something,” Dmitriev explained in an interview with a US journalist.
He pointed out that there were no talks with the previous administration of President Joe Biden “on anything,” and that the lack of dialogue had led to misperceptions and confusion.
“When two of the greatest nuclear powers in the world don’t talk, it is a huge danger to the world,” Dmitriev stated, adding that there is “a big fear for many of the forces in the UK and the liberal forces in Europe that Russia and the US would actually have a good dialogue.”
Dmitriev, who leads the Russian Direct Investment Fund, is presently in Washington for discussions.
Diplomatic engagement between the two nations, which had been nearly nonexistent for three years under the prior administration, resumed after Trump assumed office in January.
Trump has pursued a notably different strategy toward Russia by reopening senior-level diplomatic channels and permitting direct conversations between top officials.
“I think what’s very important and what’s very different with President Trump and his team is that there is a great desire to understand what the Russian position is, to really understand the logic, because only by understanding the logic you can either follow it or maybe modify it or suggest something,” Dmitriev explained in an interview with a US journalist.
He pointed out that there were no talks with the previous administration of President Joe Biden “on anything,” and that the lack of dialogue had led to misperceptions and confusion.
“When two of the greatest nuclear powers in the world don’t talk, it is a huge danger to the world,” Dmitriev stated, adding that there is “a big fear for many of the forces in the UK and the liberal forces in Europe that Russia and the US would actually have a good dialogue.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment