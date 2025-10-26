403
Kamala Harris Hints at Possible 2028 Presidential Run
(MENAFN) Former US Vice President Kamala Harris suggested she might pursue another presidential campaign, even after her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
In a discussion with a news agency on Saturday, Harris, 61, expressed confidence that the world would witness a woman leading the White House “in their lifetime.”
When asked if she could be that woman, Harris responded, “Possibly,” while noting that she has not yet decided whether to enter the 2028 race.
“I am not done. I have lived my entire career a life of service, and it’s in my bones. And there are many ways to serve. I have not decided yet what I will do in the future beyond what I’m doing right now.”
Harris was also questioned about her chances in a future White House contest, especially after bookmakers placed her behind high-profile personalities like actor and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Unshaken, Harris emphasized, “I’ve never listened to polls. If I listened to polls, I would not have run for my first office or my second office, and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here in this interview.”
Harris earned the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024 after Joe Biden exited the race following a troubled debate with Trump, where he struggled with his words and coherence, raising doubts about his age and capability for office. Harris then faced Trump in November, ultimately losing the election decisively.
