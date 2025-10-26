403
US Strike in Caribbean Targets Drug Smugglers
(MENAFN) Six individuals were killed in a US military strike on a vessel in the Caribbean Sea, in what War Secretary Pete Hegseth described as an operation against drug trafficking.
This incident is the latest in a series of American military maneuvers throughout the Caribbean and Pacific regions, part of what President Donald Trump refers to as a campaign to eradicate narcotics trafficking originating from Venezuela and Colombia. Both governments have strongly dismissed these assertions.
The Department of War conducted a “lethal kinetic strike” on a Tren de Aragua (TdA) ship in neutral waters overnight Thursday, Hegseth announced on X on Friday. TdA is a Venezuelan-based transnational criminal syndicate.
Hegseth warned, “If you are a narco-terrorist smuggling drugs in our hemisphere, we will treat you like we treat Al-Qaeda,” pledging to continue efforts to “hunt down” and “kill” more suspected traffickers.
Just a day prior, Trump celebrated what he described as a significant triumph in the US military’s campaign against alleged Venezuelan “drug boats,” claiming that the maritime flow of narcotics has dropped to “like 5% of what they were a year ago.”
He also mentioned that “land is going to be next,” without clarifying when or where future US strikes might occur.
Both Caracas and Bogota have contended that these US operations are less about countering smuggling and more the beginning of an effort to seize regional resources.
