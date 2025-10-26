403
Lucy Powell gets elected as Labour’s deputy president
(MENAFN) Lucy Powell has been elected as Labour’s new deputy leader following Angela Rayner’s resignation last month, defeating Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson in a contest focused on party direction and internal reform.
The Manchester Central MP won 87,407 votes—nearly 14,000 more than Phillipson—on a 16.6% turnout. Powell’s campaign emphasized giving grassroots members a stronger voice and advocating for a “course correction” in government. During her victory speech, she pledged to be a “champion for our Labour values” and urged the party to adopt a bolder approach. “I’ll be a champion for our Labour values and boldness in everything we do, and I know that you Keir, as our leader, want that – and I will be your ally in that fight,” she said.
Powell, who was sacked from the cabinet in September, gained support from members critical of the government under Sir Keir Starmer. She promised to bring forward the voices of those who believe the government has not acted boldly enough, and warned against trying to “out-Reform” Reform UK, arguing instead that Labour should reclaim the political agenda from figures like Nigel Farage.
The election followed a challenging week for the government, including scrutiny over the grooming gangs inquiry, the mistaken release of a migrant sex offender, and Labour’s loss in a Senedd by-election in Caerphilly, a seat held for a century. Starmer acknowledged the “bad result” in Wales and stressed the need for party unity and focus on public service improvements and the cost-of-living crisis.
Phillipson congratulated Powell on her victory, while emphasizing the importance of Labour uniting to counter Reform UK in upcoming Senedd, Holyrood, and local elections.
The deputy leadership contest initially featured six candidates, but quickly narrowed to Powell and Phillipson, with the latter widely seen as the leadership’s preferred choice due to her early support from MPs and unions. Powell gained momentum through backing from constituency parties and endorsements from figures critical of the leadership, including Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.
While the contest remained largely collegial, tensions surfaced at points with accusations of “mud-slinging” and sexist briefings. Party hustings revealed a clear divide: Phillipson stressed the dangers of division and disunity, while Powell emphasized listening to a wider range of voices to prevent political missteps.
Powell frequently cited errors by the government, such as the winter fuel allowance controversy and welfare cuts, which she attributed to a failure to heed MPs’ input. Her victory margin of 54% to 46% indicates strong support but not a wholesale rejection of Starmer’s leadership. The low turnout reflects varying levels of engagement among Labour members, particularly those eligible to vote through trade unions, some of whom were encouraged not to back either candidate.
