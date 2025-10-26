Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lithuania-Belarus Border Resumes Operations

Lithuania-Belarus Border Resumes Operations


2025-10-26 02:58:30
(MENAFN) Lithuanian border crossings with Belarus resumed operations Saturday at midday, concluding a suspension exceeding twelve hours triggered by aerial balloon incursions detected late Friday.

The State Border Guard Service (VSAT) confirmed that inspections and passage for individuals and vehicles at Medininkai and Salcininkai checkpoints have recommenced.

Both checkpoints ceased operations approximately 9:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) Friday following detection of meteorological weather balloons advancing toward Lithuanian airspace.

VSAT reported zero significant incidents or confrontations among motorists awaiting clearance near checkpoint facilities throughout the closure period.

Friday evening, National Crisis Management Center director Vilmantas Vitkauskas revealed radar systems identified roughly 80-90 balloon objects—approximately two to three times fewer than quantities observed during comparable events earlier this week.

MENAFN26102025000045017169ID1110248108



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search