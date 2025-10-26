403
Lithuania-Belarus Border Resumes Operations
(MENAFN) Lithuanian border crossings with Belarus resumed operations Saturday at midday, concluding a suspension exceeding twelve hours triggered by aerial balloon incursions detected late Friday.
The State Border Guard Service (VSAT) confirmed that inspections and passage for individuals and vehicles at Medininkai and Salcininkai checkpoints have recommenced.
Both checkpoints ceased operations approximately 9:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) Friday following detection of meteorological weather balloons advancing toward Lithuanian airspace.
VSAT reported zero significant incidents or confrontations among motorists awaiting clearance near checkpoint facilities throughout the closure period.
Friday evening, National Crisis Management Center director Vilmantas Vitkauskas revealed radar systems identified roughly 80-90 balloon objects—approximately two to three times fewer than quantities observed during comparable events earlier this week.
