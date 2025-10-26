403
Iraq, Croatia Explore Enhanced Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid convened with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman Saturday in Baghdad, exploring enhanced bilateral engagement across political, economic, and cultural domains.
Rashid emphasized Iraq's commitment to "broaden its partnerships with Croatia and EU member states," revealing preparations for upcoming parliamentary elections designed to strengthen democratic institutions and guarantee orderly leadership transitions.
Radman, accompanied by a governmental and commercial delegation, commended Iraq's contributions to regional and global stability while signaling Croatia's eagerness to pursue collaborative ventures spanning energy development, educational programs, and cultural initiatives.
During a distinct meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Radman identified strategic opportunities within petroleum, natural gas, energy infrastructure, and defense equipment sectors. Hussein disclosed that deliberations encompassed Iraq's relationships with the EU and NATO, agricultural collaboration capitalizing on Croatian technical knowledge, plus tourism and cultural programming.
Radman underscored Croatia's determination to deepen cooperation, placing particular emphasis on energy sector development.
