403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Stresses Importance of Gaza Ceasefire with Kuwait
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the critical need to sustain the recently established ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
This statement came during his official visit to Kuwait on Tuesday. Erdogan's discussions with Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, revolved around matters of bilateral relations and broader regional and global concerns, as reported by the Turkish Communications Directorate.
According to the statement, Erdogan underlined the "critical importance of maintaining the strenuously achieved ceasefire in Gaza," stressing that a "two-state solution is imperative for lasting peace."
He also highlighted the crucial role of the Islamic world’s unified stance on the issue.
Additionally, the directorate reported that Erdogan emphasized Türkiye's commitment to supporting Syria's "political unity and territorial integrity" and expressed his hopes to collaborate with Arab states to build a brighter future for the Syrian people.
Regarding the relationship between Türkiye and Kuwait, Erdogan noted the strategic significance of their ongoing cooperation in sectors such as investment, energy, trade, and defense.
The statement pointed out that Erdogan "stressed the potential to further enhance the deep-rooted bilateral ties" between the two nations.
Furthermore, the Turkish president expressed gratitude for Kuwait's role in fostering regional stability as the current Chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Erdogan also acknowledged that the Free Trade Agreement, which is still being negotiated between Türkiye and the GCC, would serve to further strengthen commercial ties between Türkiye and the Gulf nations.
This statement came during his official visit to Kuwait on Tuesday. Erdogan's discussions with Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, revolved around matters of bilateral relations and broader regional and global concerns, as reported by the Turkish Communications Directorate.
According to the statement, Erdogan underlined the "critical importance of maintaining the strenuously achieved ceasefire in Gaza," stressing that a "two-state solution is imperative for lasting peace."
He also highlighted the crucial role of the Islamic world’s unified stance on the issue.
Additionally, the directorate reported that Erdogan emphasized Türkiye's commitment to supporting Syria's "political unity and territorial integrity" and expressed his hopes to collaborate with Arab states to build a brighter future for the Syrian people.
Regarding the relationship between Türkiye and Kuwait, Erdogan noted the strategic significance of their ongoing cooperation in sectors such as investment, energy, trade, and defense.
The statement pointed out that Erdogan "stressed the potential to further enhance the deep-rooted bilateral ties" between the two nations.
Furthermore, the Turkish president expressed gratitude for Kuwait's role in fostering regional stability as the current Chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Erdogan also acknowledged that the Free Trade Agreement, which is still being negotiated between Türkiye and the GCC, would serve to further strengthen commercial ties between Türkiye and the Gulf nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment