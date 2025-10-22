403
JD Vance Refuses to Set Deadline for Hamas Disarmament
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance declined to specify a timeline for when the Palestinian group Hamas should disarm, stating that the situation remains "unpredictable."
During his visit to Israel, Vance emphasized that while Hamas is required to adhere to the terms of the ceasefire agreement, determining a fixed deadline would not be practical.
When asked how long Hamas has before the US takes action or allows its allies to intervene, Vance avoided setting a clear deadline.
"I'm not going to do what the president of the United States has thus far refused to do, which is put an explicit deadline on it, because a lot of this stuff is difficult. A lot of this stuff is unpredictable," he explained.
Vance also expressed concerns about the advisability of demanding an immediate resolution, stating, "I don't think it's actually advisable for us to say this has to be done in a week, because a lot of this work is very hard."
He further warned that "very bad things" could unfold if Hamas fails to comply with US President Donald Trump’s 20-point ceasefire agreement.
These remarks came after Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, suggesting that certain Middle Eastern nations may be prepared to intervene if Hamas “continues to act badly.”
However, Trump clarified that he had not given approval for such actions, expressing that "there is still hope that Hamas will do what is right."
