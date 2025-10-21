The residential stock in Ras Al Khaimah is projected to double by the end of 2030, supported by supply from launches up to 2024. a recent report showed.

With infrastructure expanding and new branded developments on the rise, the emirate is positioning itself as a serious alternative for both investors and end-users seeking long-term value in a waterfront setting, according to Savills research.

Ras Al Khaimah's property market is drawing renewed attention as beachfront living becomes one of the emirate's most sought-after offerings. With more accessible pricing compared to Dubai's coastline, RAK is increasingly attracting buyers seeking both lifestyle and long-term value.

A key factor driving interest in Ras Al Khaimah's residential market is the combination of lifestyle appeal and value. Compared to Dubai's coastline, where prime coastal properties often trade between Dh4,000 and 6,000 per square foot and ultra-prime projects exceed Dh10,000 per square foot, many of RAK's new developments are launching at less than half that price.

Projects on Al Marjan Island, including Miraggio and Anantara Residences, offer direct beach access and branded amenities with prices averaging around Dh2,000 per square foot and reaching up to Dh3,000 for branded units. These developments are elevating standards for design, pricing, and quality in the emirate's waterfront segment, contributing to the maturation of RAK's luxury real estate market.

This value advantage, combined with resort-style settings and expanding lifestyle infrastructure, continues to draw a mix of buyers. Many residents are relocating from larger cities in search of quieter surroundings, modern amenities, and more space, while investors are taking advantage of competitive pricing to secure high-yield assets in vacation-friendly communities.

Together, these factors are positioning Ras Al Khaimah's beachfront neighbourhoods as some of the UAE's most active coastal growth areas, offering the lifestyle appeal of Dubai's coastline at a more accessible entry point.

The latest Ras Al Khaimah Market Report from Savills Middle East highlights the emirate's rapid expansion, driven by its affordability advantage and strong demand for coastal living. Looking ahead, Savills projects that residential inventory will double by 2030, with over 11,000 new units in the pipeline, reflecting growing investor confidence and increasing relevance within the UAE's real estate landscape.

Off-plan properties are playing a central role in this momentum. Recent market data shows prices for off-plan units rising by around 10 to 15 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong buyer demand and a limited number of new project launches.

Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency at Savills Middle East, said:“Ras Al Khaimah's ability to attract both investors and end-users is creating a deeper, more resilient market. We are seeing buyers commit with long-term objectives, confident that the combination of waterfront living, competitive pricing, and lifestyle infrastructure will continue to deliver strong results. With new luxury brands like Four Seasons and Hard Rock joining the pipeline, the hospitality offering is expanding well beyond the Wynn, reinforcing confidence in the market's long-term trajectory.”

While Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to dominate national transaction volumes, RAK is standing out for its pace of development. Real estate transactions rose by more than 30 per cent year-on-year in 2024 and have increased nearly 850 per cent since 2017, particularly in freehold areas with beachfront access. The market is being shaped by buyers who are seeking quality homes in low-density settings, with many prioritising space, privacy, and long-term potential.

This growth trajectory reflects Savills' outlook that Ras Al Khaimah will continue to strengthen its position within the UAE's residential landscape, underpinned by new supply, rising investor participation, and a maturing off-plan segment.

Ras Al Khaimah is attracting growing interest from both investors and residents. The emirate recorded over 1,300 off-plan deals worth Dh2.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting strong buyer confidence and rising demand from those looking to settle in the area. Mortgage values have surged more than 200-fold since 2017, rising from Dh15.8 million to Dh3.47 billion by mid-2024, as more residents and first-time buyers use financing to enter the market.

Developer performance reinforces this momentum. In Q1 2025, RAK Properties reported a 28 per cent rise in revenue and a 64 per cent increase in profit before tax, driven by demand for waterfront and branded projects. The company sold 503 units for Dh839 million, marking its highest-ever quarterly result. Meanwhile, property prices across the emirate have risen by up to 20 per cent, supported by continued investment in tourism and infrastructure.

Rental performance adds further depth to the story. In key waterfront areas such as Al Hamra Village, Al Marjan Island and Mina Al Arab, apartments recorded average rent increases of up to 20 per cent, with villas achieving yields of 5 to 6 per cent. Al Marjan Island currently records average yields of 7–8 per cent, among the highest in the emirate.

These figures highlight a market where both investors and end-users are active. Investors are seeing consistent returns, while end-users are securing long-term value in communities and residences that offer space, access, and a growing lifestyle proposition. This dual demand is strengthening RAK's position as one of the most balanced coastal markets in the UAE.

Ras Al Khaimah's waterfront residential market continues to balance accessibility with lifestyle appeal, positioning it for sustained long-term growth. With major tourism infrastructure underway, including the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island resort set to open in 2027, visibility is increasing among both regional and international buyers.

Branded hospitality developments such as Four Seasons and Hard Rock Hotel are now confirmed for Al Marjan Island and are expected to play a central role in shaping the next phase of the market. These launches are bringing more professionally managed, high-amenity housing options to the emirate, further aligning with buyer preferences seen across the UAE's top-performing coastal areas.

This combination of new supply, branded partnerships, and lifestyle-led development supports Savills' projection that Ras Al Khaimah's residential inventory will double by 2030, providing a clear indicator of the emirate's growing depth and long-term potential.

As more investors enter ahead of future price increases and more residents relocate for quality-of-life reasons, Ras Al Khaimah's waterfront communities are set to remain key focal points for development and long-term value creation.