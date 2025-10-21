Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets Brookfield Corporation CEO

New York: Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, met with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brookfield Corporation, Bruce Flatt, and the accompanying delegation, during the current visit made to New York in the United States of America. The meeting discussed the most notable global developments in finance and investment.

