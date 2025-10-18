Omari Warns Pakistan: Stop Violence, Exercise Prudence

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Deputy Minister of Interior Maulvi Mohammad Nabi Omari has warned Pakistan against continuing violent actions, urging Islamabad to act wisely and avoid escalating tensions with Afghanistan.

He cautioned that prolonging the crisis would ultimately harm Pakistan itself.

Omari made these remarks on Saturday during the introduction ceremony of the new governor in southeastern Khost province.

Referring to recent strains between Kabul and Islamabad, he called on Pakistan to stop fueling violence and act responsibly.

Omari recalled his participation in peace talks between Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Pakistani government two years ago, with meetings held in both Khost and Kabul.

He said that while some had blamed the TTP leadership for the conflict, the group's demands at the time were“logical, legitimate, and lawful,” and had been accepted during discussions.

Omari accused certain figures, including Mohsin Dawar and others, of opposing a settlement out of fear that it would weaken their political influence.

The deputy minister stressed that the TTP was neither created nor supported by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

According to him, the group's presence in Afghanistan dates back to the previous government, and following the re-establishment of the IEA, TTP leaders and fighters had returned to Pakistan's tribal areas.

Commenting on recent attacks in Pakistani cities, Omari warned Islamabad against blaming Afghanistan.

“When attacks occur in Islamabad or Karachi, Pakistan must not accuse us,” he said.

Issuing a stern warning, he added:“If you persist in aggression against us and we declare you the aggressor, by God-if you are pushed back to the border with India-everything will be the spoils of these people. May God grant Pakistan wisdom.”

Reflecting on Afghanistan's decades of conflict, Omari said that war only brings destruction, economic collapse, and suffering.

He criticised Pakistan's leadership for lacking foresight, stressing that history has proven war brings nothing but ruin.

kk/sa