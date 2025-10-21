Only 986 Out Of 6,600 Aid Trucks Entered Strip Since Ceasefire Began: Gaza Media Office

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Government Media Office in Gaza revealed that the total number of humanitarian aid trucks that have entered the Strip since the activation of the ceasefire deal reached 986 trucks, out of a mandated 6,600 trucks which should have entered by Monday evening as per the agreed-upon decision.

The humanitarian convoys included 14 trucks laden with cooking gas and 28 trucks of diesel fuel dedicated to operating bakeries, generators, hospitals, and various vital sectors, amid a severe shortage of these life-essential commodities upon which the population depends directly after protracted months of blockade and methodical devastation, the office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Displaced Palestinians gather to receive food portions from a charity kitchen in the Nuseirat refugee camp, located in the central Gaza Strip, on October 21, 2025.(Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)

The statement further indicated that the average number of trucks that are supposed to enter daily since the enforcement of the ceasefire does not exceed 89 trucks out of 600, a reality that reflects the persistence of a policy of strangulation, starvation, and humanitarian blackmail practiced by the Israeli occupier against over 2.4 million persons in the Strip.

These limited quantities do not cover even the minimum humanitarian and livelihood needs, as the enclave remains in urgent need of a steady and regular inflow of no less than 600 trucks of aid per day, covering food items, medical relief, operational fuel, and cooking gas, in order to ensure the minimum prerequisites of dignified life, the statement added.