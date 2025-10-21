UAE: Heading Out In Cooler Weather? Why Your AC Might Be Making You Sick

As evenings turn cooler across the UAE, many residents have started stepping out for late-night walks, weekend barbecues, and beachside gatherings. The weather feels just right - not too hot, not too cold. Yet, indoors, air conditioners are still running. After all, the afternoons can be warm, and many homes feel stuffy without bit of cooling.

But that mix of cool air inside and mild breeze outside might be the reason that many people are falling sick, doctors said.

Every year around this time, hospitals and clinics in the UAE begin seeing a familiar wave of patients complaining of sore throats, runny noses, and mild fevers.“The human body is designed to adapt gradually to temperature changes,” said Dr Mahmoud Medhat, specialist in critical care medicine at International Modern Hospital Dubai.“When we constantly move between extremes, from very cold, dry air-conditioned rooms to warm, humid outdoor air, the body's defence mechanisms in the nose and throat become strained.”

According to him, these sudden shifts cause tiny blood vessels to constrict and dilate repeatedly.“This irritates the mucous membranes and makes them more vulnerable to viruses,” he said.

Seasonal pattern

Doctors said that this pattern is nothing new. The seasonal switch from summer to winter, roughly from late September to November, is when many residents fall ill. Dr Athira Jayaprakash Engoor, medical practitioner at NMC Medical Centre in Abu Dhabi, said her clinic has seen a clear rise in infections over the past few weeks.

“Children are the first to present with symptoms,” she said.“The rate of spread among kids is especially high in schools and during outdoor playtime. They, in turn, spread it to their families. By the end, the whole family is affected, and then parents pass it on at work.”

Dr Athira mentioned that the change in weather and colder indoor air conditioning combine to cause sinus and throat problems.“I personally don't think it's just the switch between hot weather and AC rooms. But when cold weather leads to sinus blockage and the AC adds dryness on top of that, people become more prone to sinus-related infections,” she said.

What actually happens in your body

Doctors said the body is constantly trying to balance itself. When someone moves from a cold indoor setting to the warm air outside, blood vessels expand quickly to release heat. That's when you might feel stuffy or develop a headache.“The difference in humidity also affects breathing. Cold, dry air indoors can dry out the throat and nose, while warm outdoor air can cause swelling or a runny nose as the body tries to adjust,” said Dr Medhat.

Dr Marian Malak Eshak Morkos, specialist in family medicine at Burjeel Day Surgery Center in Al Shahama, said these frequent temperature changes put stress on the respiratory system.“When you move between cold and warm environments, the sudden change affects the mucous membranes, your body's first line of defence,” she said.

“Rapid cooling and heating can dry them out, reducing their ability to trap and remove viruses effectively,” added Dr Marian.

She mentioned that office workers are among the worst affected.“They spend long hours in air-conditioned offices and step out for breaks into the heat. Children are next, as their immune systems are still developing. Delivery riders also face constant exposure, but they tend to adapt better over time.”

'Moderation is key'

While some doctors believe the temperature difference alone may not directly cause illness, they agree that it adds to the body's stress, especially when immunity is already low.

Dr Baiju Faizal, consultant in internal medicine at Lifecare Hospital Musaffah, said there's little evidence that temperature change alone weakens the immune system in healthy individuals.“In normal, healthy people, thermal adaptability isn't compromised. But long-term exposure to cold, dry air can affect the body's ability to adjust,” he said.

He added that good nutrition, rest, and hydration matter more than temperature swings.“Your overall health, stress levels, and sleep determine your immune response. However, for people with diabetes, asthma, or low immunity, these fluctuations can aggravate symptoms,” he said.

Common symptoms

Most doctors report seeing similar symptoms, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, cough, mild fever, and fatigue. Most infections are viral and settle in five to seven days. But patients should see a doctor if they experience high fever, chest pain, or breathing difficulty.

To stay healthy, doctors recommend keeping indoor temperatures moderate, around 23 to 25 degrees Celcius and avoiding very cold settings at night.“It's not necessary to switch off the AC completely,” said Dr Marian.“Just keep it comfortable and let your body adjust slowly before stepping outdoors.”

Dr Athira suggested preventive measures like annual flu vaccinations and short courses of immunity-boosting supplements for those prone to recurring infections.“A huge percentage of healthcare costs can be saved with just a yearly flu shot,” she said.

As residents continue to enjoy the crisp evenings and outdoor weather, doctors urge moderation rather than extremes.“It's not about avoiding the AC or the outdoors,” said Dr Medhat.“It's about giving your body time to adapt and maintaining a consistent environment.”