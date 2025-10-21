403
Turkey ink four deals with Kuwait
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Kuwait formalized four agreements on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The signing took place after bilateral discussions and inter-delegation meetings at Kuwait’s Bayan Palace, where officials from both nations finalized several cooperative initiatives.
Among the agreements, a maritime transport deal and a memorandum of understanding on the mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates were signed. Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and Kuwait’s Interior Ministry were represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Kuwaiti Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah, respectively.
Additionally, a memorandum on collaboration in the energy sector was finalized between Türkiye and Kuwait. The agreement was signed by Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Kuwait’s Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy Minister Subaih Abdulaziz Abdulmohsen Al-Muhaizem.
The two countries also signed a memorandum on cooperation regarding direct investment incentives. Türkiye’s Presidential Investment and Finance Office, represented by Ahmet Burak Daglıoglu, and Kuwait’s Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), represented by Sheikh Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, formalized the agreement.
Earlier in the day, Erdogan was welcomed in Kuwait with an official ceremony before holding inter-delegation meetings with Emir Mishal. During the visit, Erdogan presented Mishal with a model of Türkiye’s domestically produced electric vehicle, Togg, as a gift.
Kuwait marks the first stop of Erdogan’s three-day tour of the Gulf, which will also take him to Oman and Qatar.
