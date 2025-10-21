BYD's Evs Race Ahead But More Established Brands Can Catch Up
This level of growth means the UK is now BYD's largest market outside of China. In an industry once dominated by long established brands, the company has become the biggest manufacturer of electric vehicles in the world. So how have they done it?
Generous subsidies from the Chinese government have certainly played a role, but BYD also appears to be a smoothly run operation which could end up revolutionizing the automotive industry.
For example, it has secured the supply of the critical materials such as lithium and tungsten used to build electric vehicles and produces its own batteries, reducing reliance on external suppliers.
It has built large-scale gigafactories and industrial parks, and investments in research and development, especially in relation to batteries, have been very effective.
Another key factor is the company's aggressive pricing strategy. A BYD Dolphin Surf for example, costs £18,650 in the UK (just under US$25,000) – less than half the price of the entry level Tesla, the Model 3, which begins at around £39,000.
Older and more established car manufacturers will be painfully aware of BYD's swift ascent towards the top of the electric vehicle market. And research I worked on with colleagues into how major companies react to new rivals suggests why some of them are being left behind.
