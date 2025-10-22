403
Russia Kicks Off First Arctic Forest-Climate Project
(MENAFN) Russia has initiated its first forest-climate project in the Arctic, according to the Project Office for Arctic Development (PORA) on Tuesday.
Spanning 20,700 hectares in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, the initiative focuses on restoring and regenerating forest ecosystems, creating a natural and climatic research site, and enhancing carbon monitoring capabilities in the Arctic region, PORA stated.
Key components of the project include forest planting, remote monitoring of forest conditions, soil and environmental research, and evaluating the region’s carbon accumulation potential.
The effort is anticipated to refine climate project methodologies and boost the global market liquidity of Arctic carbon units, the office added.
Maxim Dankin, general director of PORA, emphasized the project’s significance: "This is an important step for the entire Arctic, and its success can attract attention to the Russian climate project market and become an additional source of funding for the regions."
Forest-climate projects aim to enhance forests’ capacity to absorb greenhouse gases, supporting Russia’s pledge to reach carbon neutrality by 2060.
