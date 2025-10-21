Russian Agent Sentenced To 15 Years For Plotting Terror Attacks In Northern Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported this in a statement.

The Russian espionage network was exposed earlier this spring. At that time, SSU counterintelligence detained nine Russian agents as they were preparing a series of terrorist attacks and sabotage operations across four regions of Ukraine.

According to the case materials, the perpetrators were preparing explosions in residential areas and near Ukraine's Defense Forces bases.

Other planned targets included key bridges and main railway lines of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), which ensure logistical routes for Ukrainian troops.

One of the FSB-recruited local residents has now received a prison sentence.

Following instructions from Russian handlers, he retrieved a homemade explosive device from a cache to carry out a terrorist attack in northern Ukraine.

Before planting the device, the agent was supposed to equip it with a smartphone for remote detonation by Russian intelligence operatives.

He then planned to conceal the explosive at the target site and set up a hidden mini-camera disguised as a video trap, providing the FSB with remote access.

The SSU preempted the plot and arrested the agent in a rented apartment as he was assembling the explosive device with remote detonation components.

During a search of his temporary residence, investigators seized the explosive device with an electric detonator and other components.

Based on counterintelligence and investigative materials, the court found the perpetrator guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2, Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law) and Part 1, Article 263 (illegal handling of explosives).

