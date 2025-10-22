403
Trump-Putin Summit Faces Delay
(MENAFN) Plans for a new summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been postponed after a scheduled pre-meeting between their senior foreign policy officials was delayed, according to reports on Tuesday.
The meeting, which was supposed to lay the groundwork for a potential summit in Budapest, Hungary, would have taken place after a recent phone conversation between the two leaders, as per a news agency.
Earlier this week, Trump mentioned on Truth Social that "high-level advisors" from both nations would meet ahead of the summit.
He revealed that the US delegation would be headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, "together with various other people, to be designated."
Despite these plans, a White House official confirmed to the news agency that the anticipated meeting between Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "has been put on hold for the time being."
No specific explanation for the delay was given, though sources suggested that differing perspectives on a potential resolution to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine may have played a role.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly stated, "President Trump has consistently worked towards finding a peaceful and diplomatic resolution to end this senseless war and to stop the killing."
She further emphasized, "He has courageously engaged parties on all sides and will do everything in his power to achieve peace."
Additionally, a US State Department briefing noted that Rubio and Lavrov had a phone conversation on Monday, where they discussed "next steps" following the call between Trump and Putin last week.
