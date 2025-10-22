403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Crown Prince to Meet President Trump at White House
(MENAFN) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to visit US President Donald Trump at the White House next month, as reported by various sources on Tuesday.
The meeting is set for November 18 and is expected to take place while Riyadh continues to pursue a defense agreement with Washington.
An unnamed source informed a media outlet that the two leaders are anticipated to sign multiple agreements in areas such as artificial intelligence, defense, nuclear collaboration, and trade. The White House has yet to confirm these reports.
In a separate report, a news agency mentioned that the discussions between bin Salman and Trump will likely focus on enhancing military and intelligence cooperation.
President Trump recently stated that Saudi officials had informed him "as recently as yesterday" of their willingness to participate in the normalization agreements that Muslim-majority nations established with Israel during his first term, known as the Abraham Accords.
Trump expressed his optimism on Fox News, saying, "I hope to see Saudi Arabia go in, and I hope to see others go in. I think when Saudi Arabia goes in, everybody goes in."
This announcement comes after Trump unveiled a 20-point ceasefire plan aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, providing him with an opportunity to broaden the scope of these agreements.
Israel’s international relations have suffered during the two-year war, as numerous nations downgraded or severed their ties in response to mounting evidence of war crimes. Several key US allies in Western Europe also chose to officially recognize the state of Palestine.
The meeting is set for November 18 and is expected to take place while Riyadh continues to pursue a defense agreement with Washington.
An unnamed source informed a media outlet that the two leaders are anticipated to sign multiple agreements in areas such as artificial intelligence, defense, nuclear collaboration, and trade. The White House has yet to confirm these reports.
In a separate report, a news agency mentioned that the discussions between bin Salman and Trump will likely focus on enhancing military and intelligence cooperation.
President Trump recently stated that Saudi officials had informed him "as recently as yesterday" of their willingness to participate in the normalization agreements that Muslim-majority nations established with Israel during his first term, known as the Abraham Accords.
Trump expressed his optimism on Fox News, saying, "I hope to see Saudi Arabia go in, and I hope to see others go in. I think when Saudi Arabia goes in, everybody goes in."
This announcement comes after Trump unveiled a 20-point ceasefire plan aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, providing him with an opportunity to broaden the scope of these agreements.
Israel’s international relations have suffered during the two-year war, as numerous nations downgraded or severed their ties in response to mounting evidence of war crimes. Several key US allies in Western Europe also chose to officially recognize the state of Palestine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment