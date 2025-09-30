Solstice Finance Officially Launches USX, A Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M Deposited TVL

Solstice Finance, the onchain asset manager backed by $1 billion digital asset investment firm Deus X Capital , today officially launched its USX and YieldVault Program to the public. The Solana-native protocol delivers a Solana-native stablecoin that gives all users permissionless access to institutional grade yields via Solstice's YieldVault.

USX and YieldVault bring a new category of stablecoin – purpose-built for composability, transparency, and native yield through Solstice's protocol – to Solana with over $160 million in locked capital (TVL) at launch, backed by Galaxy Digital, MEV Capital, Bitcoin Suisse, Auros and Deus X Capital. Solstice enters this launch with a battle-tested strategy which has historically generated a 13.96% Net IRR with no recorded month-over-month losses since inception.

A deeper look into Solstice's ecosystem:



USX: A synthetic stablecoin designed for velocity of capital and transparency, backed 1:1 by stable collaterals with real-time Proof of Reserves via Chainlink.

YieldVault: As Solstice's flagship yield engine, YieldVault offers institutional-grade returns generated from proven delta-neutral trading strategies. YieldVault's returns maintain a trusted three-year track record with 21.5% performance in 2024 and zero months of negative returns since inception.

SLX: Solstice's future native utility token is driven by a community-first distribution model with no VC-backing to align long-term protocol success with community incentives. The Team: Solstice core contributors consist of 30+ crypto and TradFi veterans across 10 countries, with deep experience from Solana Labs, Coinbase, Galaxy Digital, Standard Chartered, Deloitte, UBS, NAB, BlackRock, UXD, ConsenSys, and more.

USX holders are now able to access Solstice's YieldVault by locking their USX into the protocol, receiving eUSX, which represents their share of the underlying net asset value of the licensed yield generating fund.

USX is now live on Solana and available to all users. To learn more or access USX today, users can visit or follow @solsticefi on X.

About Solstice Finance

Solstice Finance is a decentralised finance protocol developed by Solstice Labs AG, a Deus X Enterprise company, in partnership with the Solstice Foundation. Collectively they are reimagining asset management for the onchain era. Solstice's Protocol leverages a licenced approved manager and fund to offer institutional-grade access to DeFi and TradFi investors. Key products include USX, a Solana-native stablecoin alongside Solstice's YieldVault, a democratized yield-bearing protocol that allows participants to access institutional-grade delta-neutral yields.

Bolstering the group's crypto credentials, Solstice Labs AG also operates Solstice Staking AG, one of the most trusted infrastructure providers in the industry, securing over $1 billion in assets across 9,000+ validator nodes.

Users can learn more at and follow @solsticefi as well as @solsticestaking .