UN Experts Condemn US Actions Against Venezuela
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, UN human rights specialists condemned what they characterized as clandestine operations and threats of military intervention by the United States against Venezuela.
They warned that such actions breach international law and pose a risk to the stability of the region.
"These actions also violate the fundamental international obligations not to intervene in the domestic affairs or threaten to use armed force against another country," the experts declared in a statement.
"These moves are an extremely dangerous escalation with grave implications for peace and security in the Caribbean region."
The experts expressed alarm over reports of a substantial US military buildup in the Caribbean, as well as recent deadly operations by American forces targeting vessels off Venezuela's coastline, which were allegedly linked to drug trafficking activities.
"Even if such allegations were substantiated, the use of lethal force in international waters without proper legal basis violates the international law of the sea and amounts to extrajudicial executions," they added.
In their statement, the experts also cautioned that preparations for either covert or direct military intervention "constitute an even graver breach of the UN Charter."
US President Donald Trump recently designated the Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua and other similar organizations as "terrorist groups," arguing that they pose a threat to US security.
However, the experts countered that these groups are not attacking the US, and as such, "there is no right of self-defence."
Referring to Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, the experts emphasized that no country has the right to use or threaten force against another nation's sovereignty or political independence.
They called on Washington to halt unlawful actions and threats, comply with international law, and reaffirm its commitment to the UN Charter.
