Chennai Metro Rail Steps Up Flood Preparedness As Northeast Monsoon Intensifies

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) With the northeast monsoon bringing heavy rainfall across the region, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has drawn up a comprehensive flood-mitigation plan to protect both its operational network and ongoing construction sites.

The initiative aims to prevent waterlogging at key metro stations and safeguard expensive tunnelling machinery used for Phase-2 expansion.

According to CMRL officials, vulnerable stations in Phase-1 and its extension -- including Government Estate, Saidapet, Teynampet, St. Thomas Mount, Koyambedu, Arumbakkam, Tiruvottiyur, and Toll Gate -- have been prioritised for enhanced flood protection measures.

Over 1,000 gunny bags, 300 cement blocks, and 20 fifty-kilogram cement bags have already been stocked at these sites to prevent seepage and flooding.

T. Archunan, Director (Projects), CMRL, said the agency has categorised its flood-preparedness efforts into four areas -- operational stations, under-construction sites, vulnerable locations such as OMR and Porur junction, and coordination with line departments like the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

“We have plans to mitigate flooding in all categories of sites. Operational stations have been equipped with necessary materials, and construction zones are being secured with retaining walls and pumping systems. Coordination with GCC ensures rapid response in case of urban flooding,” he said.

At present, tunnelling operations using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) and work on retrieving and launching shafts are in progress at several underground locations.

Heavy-duty pumps have been deployed to prevent water ingress that could potentially damage machinery and lead to significant financial losses.

In addition, CMRL has stationed 603 water pumps of various capacities across its Phase-2 corridors to continuously monitor and dewater flooded zones.

The deployment covers all three major corridors -- Corridor-3: Madhavaram Milk Colony to Siruseri-SIPCOT; Corridor-4: Lighthouse to Poonamallee Depot; Corridor-5: Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur.

Officials said the Metro's flood-response units are on round-the-clock alert, working closely with civic agencies to ensure seamless operation even during heavy downpours.