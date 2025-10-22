403
Train Crash Leaves Fourteen Dead, Dozens Injured in Ethiopia
(MENAFN) At least 14 people lost their lives and dozens more sustained injuries in a devastating train collision in eastern Ethiopia, according to local media reports on Tuesday.
The tragic incident took place at approximately 2:00 a.m. local time as a passenger train was en route from Dewele, a border town near Djibouti, heading toward the city of Dire Dawa. Dire TV, citing local officials, confirmed the details of the crash.
Local authorities have verified that the accident resulted in the deaths of at least 14 individuals, while 29 others were injured, with injuries ranging from severe to minor.
Visuals circulating on social media captured the wreckage strewn across the Dire Dawa-Dewele railway line, highlighting the scale of the destruction. This route is a critical segment of Ethiopia’s historic rail network, connecting the city of Dire Dawa with the border town of Dewele.
Emergency responders are currently on site managing the aftermath and assisting the injured, while investigations into the cause of the crash are underway. The incident marks a tragic setback for Ethiopia’s railway infrastructure, which plays a vital role in regional connectivity and commerce.
