Trump Doubts Cuomo’s Chances in New York Mayoral Race
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump questioned Andrew Cuomo's likelihood of securing the New York City mayorship, suggesting that Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani seems to have the race firmly in hand.
Trump pointed to polling data, stating that "it's not looking too good" for Cuomo, and indicated that even if Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa were to drop out, Mamdani would still likely win the November election.
Trump added, "I don't know, if he dropped out, maybe Cuomo would have a little bit of a chance, but not much, because it looks like the lead is, it's not a great lead, but it's big enough that he should be able to win," referring to Mamdani’s current standing.
This week, a poll confirmed that Mamdani is leading the competitive race, though his advantage would diminish slightly if Sliwa were to withdraw.
According to polling data from AARP and Gotham Polling & Analytics, Mamdani is ahead by 14 percentage points in a three-way contest, with Mamdani at 43% and Cuomo at 29%.
However, if Sliwa exits, Mamdani's lead narrows to 45% versus Cuomo’s 41%, which is within the poll’s four-point margin of error.
A summary of various surveys compiled by a media outlet further shows Mamdani leading in every poll where all three candidates are included.
In head-to-head matchups between Mamdani and Cuomo, the former governor of New York wins only two out of six tracked polls.
Both polls that show Cuomo ahead were conducted in July, while the others were conducted in September.
