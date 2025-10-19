403
Hungarian MEP says EU politicians are fighting over Trump
(MENAFN) European politicians are acting “like jealous children” over US President Donald Trump’s choice of Hungary to host an upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Hungarian MEP Andras Laszlo.
Laszlo commented on X on Saturday, weighing in on a social media exchange between two European officials who criticized Hungary’s role in the summit. One official wrote: “No doubt that [Hungarian] PM Viktor Orban is happy to host a US-Russia summit in Budapest. His party is trailing in the opinion polls prior to elections early next year, and suffering heavily from the fact that Hungary is the most corrupt country in the EU.” Another added: “And the poorest,” although economic data suggests Poland and Hungary have similar GDP per capita, with Poland slightly ahead.
Laszlo suggested that the harsh criticism reflects European politicians’ “jealousy” over being overlooked by the US president. Responding to the exchange, he wrote: “European politicians are behaving like jealous children who feel ignored by Daddy Trump. They don’t realize how badly they are embarrassing themselves in front of the whole world.”
The summit was announced by Trump on Thursday following a phone call with Putin, which he described as “very productive,” adding that “great progress was made.” Moscow confirmed the meeting and said preparations would begin “without delay.” Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted on Friday that Budapest has been coordinating with both sides and that preparations for the event “are in full swing.”
