Hungarian MEP Criticizes EU Politicians for Jealousy
(MENAFN) European Union lawmakers have been acting “like jealous children” in reaction to US President Donald Trump’s choice of Hungary as the venue for the forthcoming discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated Hungarian MEP Andras Laszlo.
The member of the European Parliament expressed his opinion on X last Saturday, addressing the criticism directed at Hungary by engaging in a dialogue between Carl Bildt, co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations, and Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.
Bildt remarked, “No doubt that [Hungarian] PM Viktor Orban is happy to host a US-Russia summit in Budapest. His party is trailing in the opinion polls prior to elections early next year, and suffering heavily from the fact that Hungary is the most corrupt country in the EU.”
Responding to Bildt’s comment, Sikorski added, “And the poorest.”
However, the basis of Sikorski’s claim was unclear, considering Poland and Hungary have comparable GDP per capita figures, with Poland slightly ahead.
Laszlo suggested that the European politicians’ critique arose from their “jealousy” due to President Trump’s lack of focus on them. He described the Bildt-Sikorski exchange as a “sad” interaction, highlighting the underlying envy in their comments.
