Fire Damages Darul-Uloom in South Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar- A fire broke out early Sunday morning at a Darul-Uloom in Parrypora area of Pulwama district of South Kashmir, damaging the single-storey seminary building before it was brought under control by fire and emergency services.

Officials from the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Department said that the Lassipora unit of Command Pulwama received a distress call about the fire incident and subsequently fire tenders from different stations rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control with the assistance of locals and police.

“No casualties were reported in the incident, and the cause of the fire is being ascertained,” said a police official.