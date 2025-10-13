Fire Damages Darul-Uloom In South Kashmir's Pulwama
Srinagar- A fire broke out early Sunday morning at a Darul-Uloom in Parrypora area of Pulwama district of South Kashmir, damaging the single-storey seminary building before it was brought under control by fire and emergency services.
Officials from the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Department said that the Lassipora unit of Command Pulwama received a distress call about the fire incident and subsequently fire tenders from different stations rushed to the spot.
The blaze was brought under control with the assistance of locals and police.ADVERTISEMENT
“No casualties were reported in the incident, and the cause of the fire is being ascertained,” said a police official.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment