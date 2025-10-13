Katara Establishes Bridges Of Cultural Dialogue With Flamenca Performance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In the presence of a large audience, Spanish artist Rocío Garrido performed on the Drama Stage at Katara.

In an atmosphere filled with passion and rhythm, the Drama Theatre of the Katara Cultural Village (Building 16) witnessed on October 11, the“Flamenca” performance, presented by Spanish artist Rocío Garrido.

The artistic evening left a remarkable impression on the audience. The event was jointly organised by the Cultural Village Foundation – Katara and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain in the State of Qatar.

The performance was attended by Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the State of Qatar H E Dr. Alvaro Renedo Zalba along with a number of ambassadors and diplomats from various countries as well as a large audience of international art enthusiasts and Qatar residents. The theatre echoed with continuous applause, reflecting the audience's admiration for the beauty and authenticity of this centuries-old Spanish art.



QF opens registration for Akhlaquna 2026 with launch of a new category

US President praises Qatar's efforts to end war in Gaza MoEHE launches multi-year licences for private schools, KGs

Read Also

In his speech on the occasion, the Spanish ambassador expressed his great pleasure in holding the event, noting that flamenco is not merely a stage performance but a living heritage that embodies the ever-renewing Spanish spirit throughout the ages.

He expressed his happiness to host this art form in Katara-an outstanding cultural landmark that brings together the cultures of the world under one roof. He emphasised that such events strengthen bridges of understanding among peoples and deepen the bonds of friendship, culture, and history between Qatar and Spain.

During the evening, Rocío Garrido created dance tableaux that combined authenticity and innovation, gracefully embodying the power and vitality of flamenco. The music harmonised with the energetic rhythms to tell the story of this art form, which originated in southern Spain and has become a symbol of its cultural identity. The show presented a blend of expressive strength and human emotion that makes flamenco a universal language transcending geographical and linguistic boundaries.

As the curtain fell, the echoes of music and rhythmic movement continued to fill the space, reaffirming that flamenco-despite its Spanish roots-is a universal art that touches hearts wherever it is performed.

The audience left the hall with positive impressions and a unique artistic experience that truly embodied the meaning of cultural exchange.

Thus, the“Flamenca” show adds to Katara's rich record of international evenings that combine authenticity and renewal, reinforcing its position as a beacon of culture and the arts in the region and the world.