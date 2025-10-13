QF Opens Registration For Akhlaquna 2026 With Launch Of A New Category

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education has announced the opening of registration for the 2026 edition of its Akhlaquna initiative, including the Akhlaquna Award, which recognises youth and community projects that embody and promote ethical and human values in Qatar and beyond.

Registration is now open and will continue until January 11, 2026. Applicants can apply across four established categories: the Junior Award (ages 7–14), the Youth Award (ages 15–18), Individual Contributions –Qatar, and Individual Contributions–GCC (ages 25–45).

This year also marks the launch of a new category–the Al-Shabab Award–which aims to broaden participation and empower young people to showcase their initiatives.

The newly introduced Al-Shabab Award highlights morally driven initiatives that create a positive impact on society. It is open to individuals and groups (aged 18–25), encouraging young people to present projects with a clear ethical dimension, whether developed individually or collaboratively.

In addition to the award, this year also marks the launch of the annual Akhlaquna campaign under the theme,“Thank You.” The campaign seeks to foster a culture of gratitude, recognition, and meaningful appreciation, encouraging communities to practice thankfulness not only through words but also through actions and initiatives that strengthen social bonds.

Project Manager and member of the Akhlaquna team, Ahmad Yousef Al-Malki said,“Over the years, the Akhlaquna initiative has become a cornerstone in encouraging ethical initiatives within our society.

“The initiative continues to provide a platform for highlighting and honouring projects that bring about positive change and inspire individuals to integrate moral values into their daily lives.”

Speaking about this year's campaign, Al-Malki explained,“'The theme of this year's campaign, reflects QF's vision of instilling a culture where gratitude and appreciation are not only expressed but also practiced in ways that make a tangible impact. By promoting this value, we aim to strengthen relationships and encourage individuals to contribute positively to their communities.

“Our goal is to empower young people and the wider community to adopt ethical values as a guiding principle in their lives. By recognising and supporting them, we contribute to creating a growing impact that extends beyond the award itself, helping build a society where ethics and humanity shape our shared future.

“We have high hopes for this edition, especially with the introduction of the new category. Our aim is to reach more young people committed to promoting ethical values and making a difference in their communities.

“The Akhlaquna initiative aspires to leave a lasting legacy by encouraging ethical behavior in society, inspired by the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), and by honoring initiative leaders as role models for others.”

As part of Akhlaquna activities, school visits and student engagement sessions were held across QF schools and beyond, introducing students to the award's objectives and categories and encouraging them to participate with their ethical initiatives.

These sessions also included the implementation of this year's campaign,“Thank You,” through interactive and practical activities that strengthened the value of gratitude within the school environment and encouraged students to practice thankfulness in their daily lives, both inside and outside the classroom.