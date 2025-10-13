UDST Showcases Innovation, Education And Sustainability At Expo 2025 Osaka

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) demonstrated Qatar's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and education at Qatar Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, held under the global theme,“Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

As part of the Qatar Pavilion, UDST highlighted the nation's forward-looking approach to education and technology through an immersive and interactive presence that bridged tradition and modernity.

Throughout the week, the UDST offered a presentation inspired by the Qatari dhow boat, symbolising how the country's maritime heritage continues to inform and inspire its technological progress.

The interactive screens highlighted the rich tradition of dhow boat craftsmanship and illustrated how these artisanal practices have evolved over time through innovation, engineering, and sustainable design.

Visitors explored the fusion of heritage and technology, experiencing how education can serve as a foundation for designing future societies.

In addition to the interactive table, the UDST hosted a series of live workshops led by faculty members. The sessions focused on STEM education, innovation, and food security, tackling global challenges through applied learning and research.

The workshops titled,“Designing Future Societies Through Education and Innovation” and“Food Security and Sustainable Agritech,” offered participants hands-on experiences that showcased the UDST's practical, research-driven approach to education.

The activities attracted diverse audiences and engaged them in meaningful discussions about the role of education in shaping a sustainable future.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the UDST, said,“Expo 2025 Osaka offered a distinguished global platform that enabled UDST to showcase its vision of connecting heritage and innovation in building the societies of the future.

“Our participation went beyond a simple educational showcase. It was a commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030 and a meaningful engagement in a global dialogue focused on empowering societies, building sustainable systems, and empowering progress through education. Faisal Abdulrahman Al-Ibrahim, Director of the Qatar Pavilion, said,“The participation of the UDST at the Qatar Pavilion reflects our shared commitment to advancing knowledge and innovation while celebrating our heritage.

“Their interactive and educational approach provided visitors with a glimpse into Qatar's vision for a sustainable and forward-looking future. The collaboration underscores the Pavilion's role as a platform that connects cultures, inspires dialogue, and showcases the dynamic spirit of Qatar.”

Through its participation at Qatar Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka, the UDST positioned itself as a leader in applied learning and sustainable development, promoting Qatar's message of innovation, culture, and education while paving the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future.