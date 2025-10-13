403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Declares No Intent to Send Troops to Gaza, Israel
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that despite America’s involvement in brokering the new Gaza ceasefire agreement, there are no plans to send US troops to Gaza or Israel.
"We're not planning to put boots on the ground," Vance told media in a Sunday interview, emphasizing this applies to both Gaza and Israel.
He pointed to the existing US Central Command (CENTCOM), responsible for the Middle East, as already monitoring the ceasefire’s implementation. “They are going to monitor the terms of the ceasefire ... (and) ensure that the humanitarian aid is flowing.”
Vance noted that numerous majority-Muslim nations have offered to deploy forces to secure Gaza, making American military presence unnecessary.
Reflecting on the ceasefire, he said, "We are going to have to do a lot of work to make sure that it stays ended," expressing cautious optimism that the deal effectively ends the war in Gaza.
On the urgent matter of Israeli hostages, Vance stated the captives could be freed “any moment now” ahead of Monday’s deadline.
"You can't say exactly the moment they will be released, but we have every expectation — that's why the president is going — that he will be greeting the hostages early next week," he told media, referring to the peace summit in Egypt where former President Trump will attend.
Vance further told media that 20 living hostages are expected to be released within the next 24 hours.
The summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, co-chaired by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi with participation from over 20 countries, aims to "end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability," according to the Egyptian presidency.
However, disagreements remain, particularly over the UN Security Council’s role in the proposed Gaza security force.
Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan, announced last month, calls for the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
The plan’s second phase envisions a new Gaza governance structure excluding Hamas, formation of a security force consisting of Palestinians alongside troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and Hamas’ disarmament. Funding for reconstruction and administration is expected primarily from Arab and Islamic sources, with limited Palestinian Authority involvement.
Arab countries advocate for a UN Security Council mandate to oversee the new security force, a stance Israel opposes, fearing it would limit its military freedom.
While largely welcomed by Arab and Muslim nations, officials stress that many plan details require negotiation before full implementation.
Since October 2023, Israeli military strikes have killed over 67,600 Palestinians in Gaza—mostly women and children—leaving the territory devastated and largely uninhabitable.
"We're not planning to put boots on the ground," Vance told media in a Sunday interview, emphasizing this applies to both Gaza and Israel.
He pointed to the existing US Central Command (CENTCOM), responsible for the Middle East, as already monitoring the ceasefire’s implementation. “They are going to monitor the terms of the ceasefire ... (and) ensure that the humanitarian aid is flowing.”
Vance noted that numerous majority-Muslim nations have offered to deploy forces to secure Gaza, making American military presence unnecessary.
Reflecting on the ceasefire, he said, "We are going to have to do a lot of work to make sure that it stays ended," expressing cautious optimism that the deal effectively ends the war in Gaza.
On the urgent matter of Israeli hostages, Vance stated the captives could be freed “any moment now” ahead of Monday’s deadline.
"You can't say exactly the moment they will be released, but we have every expectation — that's why the president is going — that he will be greeting the hostages early next week," he told media, referring to the peace summit in Egypt where former President Trump will attend.
Vance further told media that 20 living hostages are expected to be released within the next 24 hours.
The summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, co-chaired by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi with participation from over 20 countries, aims to "end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability," according to the Egyptian presidency.
However, disagreements remain, particularly over the UN Security Council’s role in the proposed Gaza security force.
Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan, announced last month, calls for the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
The plan’s second phase envisions a new Gaza governance structure excluding Hamas, formation of a security force consisting of Palestinians alongside troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and Hamas’ disarmament. Funding for reconstruction and administration is expected primarily from Arab and Islamic sources, with limited Palestinian Authority involvement.
Arab countries advocate for a UN Security Council mandate to oversee the new security force, a stance Israel opposes, fearing it would limit its military freedom.
While largely welcomed by Arab and Muslim nations, officials stress that many plan details require negotiation before full implementation.
Since October 2023, Israeli military strikes have killed over 67,600 Palestinians in Gaza—mostly women and children—leaving the territory devastated and largely uninhabitable.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment