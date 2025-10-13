Italy Expresses Condolences Over Egypt Car Accident Deaths

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vice-President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy H E Antonio Tajani has expressed condolences over the death of three Qatari officials in a car accident in Egypt.

“I have learned with profound sorrow the news of the car accident in Egypt that caused the death of three Qatari diplomats and the injury of two others,” he said in a statement distributed by the Italian Embassy in Doha.



MoEHE launches multi-year licences for private schools, KGs

Three Qatari officials who died in Egypt road accident laid to rest Doha Film Festival champions global storytelling with diverse feature films

Read Also

“On behalf of the Italian Government and in my own name, I wish to convey my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the diplomats and to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar. I would also like to extend my heartfelt wishes for a prompt recovery to the two injured officials, with the hope that they may soon regain their health.”

He added,“As I had the opportunity to mention to you in Paris, Italy recognises and greatly values the crucial role that Qatar has played in the mediation efforts aimed at achieving a cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and securing the release of hostages. We sincerely hope that the latest diplomatic developments, to which Qatar has made a fundamental contribution, may open a new chapter of peace, stability, and prosperity for the entire Middle East.”