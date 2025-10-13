Tahir Raj Bhasin Relives Journey 'From Train Tops To Dessert Shootouts' As Sultan Of Delhi Turns 2

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 13 (IANS) It was 2 years ago today when we were introduced to the teenage immigrant from Lahore, Arjun Mohindar Bhatia, a role essayed by Tahir Raj Bhasin in the period crime thriller, "Sultan Of Delhi".

Marking the milestone, Tahir posted a video compilation of some power-packed action sequences from the series on his official IG handle and wrote, "From train tops to dessert shootouts, celebrating 2 years of #SultanOfDelhi (sic)."

Congratulating him, an Instagram user penned in the comment section, "Happy 2 years to Arjun!! You did so well with this character (heart and fire emojis) loved it!"

Another netizen inquired about season 2 of the drama, saying, "2nd season kab aayega? @tahirrajbhasin (When will season 2 be out?)"

Written by Suparn Verma and directed by Milan Luthria, the show is based on writer Arnab Ray's book "Sultan of Delhi: Ascension".

With Tahir as the lead, "Sultan Of Delhi" also has Mouni Roy, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, Nishant Dahiya, Mehreen Pirzada, and Harleen Sethi playing significant roles.

Set against the backdrop of the historic events following India's Independence in 1947, the drama talks about the journey of Arjun Bhatia (Played by Tahir), a young boy from Lahore's affluent family. Displaced by partition, Arjun arrives in Delhi, only to be drawn into the world of crime.

Backed by Namit Sharma under the banner of Reliance Entertainment, "Sultan Of Delhi" premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on 13 October 2023.

In the meantime, Tahir recently gave another memorable performance as the antagonist for the espionage thriller, "Special Ops 2", co-starring K.K. Menon and Karan Tacker.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Tahir shared how they used to wake up at 3 am to shoot the action entertainer.

"If the location is four hours away from where you are staying, then you wake up at 3 am to go to the location. You shoot in 5 degrees Celsius while dealing with the rain. In between all this, how are you able to deliver the physical and emotional acting of your character? - This turned out to be a big lesson," he revealed.