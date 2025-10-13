Qatar Attends GCC Justice Ministers Meeting In Kuwait
Kuwait: Qatar took part in the 35th meeting of Their Excellencies GCC Ministers of Justice, held yesterday in Kuwait, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening legal and judicial cooperation among member states.
Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, led the Qatari delegation.
The ministers discussed key topics aimed at enhancing joint legal frameworks across the region. These included a draft unified policy to bolster collaboration among justice ministries, proposed unified regulations to combat discrimination, hate speech, and religious intolerance, as well as a unified framework for tackling cybercrimes in the GCC.
The meeting also reviewed reports and outcomes from preparatory meetings, including the gathering of directors of legal and judicial training centers, and the committee of international cooperation officials in GCC justice ministries.
Meanwhile, Al Mohannadi met with Minister of Justice of the State of Kuwait H E Nasser Yousef Mohammed Al Sumait on the sidelines of the 35th meeting of Their Excellencies the Ministers of Justice of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
The meeting reviewed ways to enhance judicial and legal cooperation between the two countries and included an exchange of views on mechanisms to develop legal work and joint training, in a way that promotes exchange of expertise and mutual support between both sides.
