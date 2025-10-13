Qatar, UAE Set Sights On World Cup Berth In Blockbuster Clash

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Asian champions Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are gearing up for a decisive showdown at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium tomorrow, with a direct ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the line.

The clash will decide the only automatic qualification spot from Group A. Such is the anticipation surrounding this blockbuster clash that tickets were almost completely sold out more than 48 hours ahead of kickoff. Hosts Qatar are expected to enjoy massive support from their fans.

The UAE go into the decisive tie with a major boost following a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Oman on Saturday night, a result that propelled them to the top of the group standings. Qatar, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw by Oman in their opening match. With Oman finishing the single round-robin phase with just one point, their chances of automatic qualification have been dashed.

The equation is now clear: the UAE need only a draw to qualify directly for the World Cup while Qatar must win to avoid going through the challenging play-off route for the last remaining spot.

Qatar, who have been preparing behind closed doors, are expected to adopt an aggressive strategy in tomorrow's must-win match, with possible changes in the starting XI likely as coach Julen Lopetegui looks to shake things up.

Despite a lacklustre performance against Oman, Lopetegui remains upbeat about his team's chances of securing a World Cup berth.

“We will continue to pursue our dream of qualifying for the World Cup,” the Spaniard said after the draw.“The result hasn't negatively impacted us and it won't put pressure on the players before the UAE game.”

UAE boost confidence with comeback win

The UAE found themselves trailing against Oman after a 12th-minute own goal by Kouame Kouadio, but goals from Marcus Meloni in the 76th and a stunning winner by Caio Lucas in the 83rd turned the match around.

The victory has put the UAE in a strong position to qualify for their first World Cup since the 1990 edition.

“We played a match with two different faces in each half, but we did everything necessary to win,” UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu said.

“Now we have the decisive game against Qatar.”

Goalkeeper Khalid Eissa, who delivered a key performance against Oman, believes the team is ready for the challenge posed by the hosts.

“The mission is difficult, but not impossible,” Eissa said.

“We've taken the first step, but the next one will be even tougher. Qatar will be very strong at home, especially with the support of their fans. But we know how to manage such situations. We must avoid the mistakes we made in the last match.”

Oman's Queiroz still hopeful

Meanwhile, Oman coach Carlos Queiroz remains hopeful his side can still advance to the intercontinental play-offs by finishing second in the group. For that to happen, the UAE must defeat Qatar by a two-goal margin.

“Oman's chances are still alive, and our fans should be proud of the players' commitment and fighting spirit, despite the challenges,” Queiroz said after the loss to the UAE.

“Our players created several chances but couldn't convert them. They deserved a better result.”

The second-placed team in Group A will face the runners-up from Group B which features Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Indonesia in a two-legged playoff next month. The winners of that tie will qualify for the FIFA Play-Off Tournament, offering one final route to the World Cup.