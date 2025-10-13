War Update: 149 Combat Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Most Intense Fighting In Pokrovsk, Oleksandrohrad Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 8:00 on Monday, October 13, according to Ukrinform.

“A total of 149 combat engagements were recorded over the past day,” the statement said.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 91 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 215 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces carried out 5,436 shelling attacks, including 83 from multiple rocket launchers, and deployed 5,256 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted the city of Kharkiv, as well as the settlements of Yurivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, Kostiantynivka, Mykolaivka, and Siversk in Donetsk region, Mahdalynivka and Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia region, and Mykolaivka in Kherson region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, four combat engagements took place. The enemy carried out eight airstrikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and launched 174 artillery attacks.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, 23 clashes occurred near Vovchansk, Novovasylivka, Kamianka, Zapadne, Kutkivka, and toward Bolohivka and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector, six enemy assaults were repelled near Kupiansk, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked nine times in an attempt to advance near Novomykhailivka, Drobysheve, Myrne, Zelenyi Hai, and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched three attacks on Ukrainian positions near Yampil, Serebrianka, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two clashes were recorded as the Russian invaders attempted to advance toward Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 46 enemy assaults near Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Orikhove, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 24 enemy attacks near Ivanivka, Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Verbove, Oleksiivka, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russians launched four assaults near Stepove and toward Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske sectors, no offensive actions were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there were no signs of enemy offensive group formation.

Throughout the past day, Ukrainian air, missile, and artillery forces struck 10 clusters of enemy personnel and equipment.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to October 2025, amount to approximately 1,123,950 personnel, including 1,140 over the past 24 hours.