Caste Census An Attempt To Reduce Number Of Beneficiaries In Guarantee Schemes: Karnataka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 9 (IANS) The Congress-led government in Karnataka has formulated to collect people's information through the Socio-Economic and Academic survey known as caste census and reduce guarantee schemes, said the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka.

The statement is likely to trigger a controversy in the state.

It can be noted that the state government is giving free power up to 200 watts for all households (Gruha Jyoti), free travel for women in RTC buses across the state (Shakti), 10 kilograms of free rice for every member of BPL family (Anna Bhagya), scholarships for two years for unemployed graduates and diploma holders (Yuva Nidhi) and Rs 2,000 for woman heads of the family (Gruha Laxmi). The government is spending Rs 52,000 crore annually per year on its five guarantee schemes.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ashoka slammed that the state government is conducting the caste survey in haste. Moreover, this survey is filled with unnecessary questions.

"A plan has been formulated to collect people's information through the survey and reduce schemes. Due to the guarantees, it is not possible to run the government. Funds have not been provided to all corporations. There is no money for flood damage compensation. For this reason, this conspiracy is being hatched to remove beneficiaries from schemes. If people provide information, all kinds of facilities will be cut," Ashoka said.

He said that the caste census being conducted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has hit a snag. In an attempt to complete the survey hastily within the stipulated period, the deadline has now been extended again. Due to pressure, the surveyors are conducting haphazard surveys and just sticking stickers in front of houses.

A revolution will take place in November, leading to a change in the CM. That's why the survey is being done in haste. Since people are aware of this, they are rejecting the survey.

There are many flaws in the questions in the caste survey. There is a question about how old one was when getting married. There was no need for such childish questions. There are some unnecessary questions related to school education. There is no proper reason to ask such questions. An attempt is being made to find out the reason for being illiterate. But there is no benefit from this. If people answer that they became illiterate because of the Congress, which ruled the country for 60 years, will CM Siddaramaiah accept it? he questioned.

How much loan have you taken? What is the source of the loan? There are such questions. It takes half an hour to read and understand such questions. There is no need for such questions in a socio-educational survey. A question is asked about what type of land you are settled on. I don't understand what this means. They have asked how much jewellery one has, which would require weighing it. By asking such questions, hundreds of crores of rupees are being wasted, he alleged.

Development in the state has been stalled. Even in Bengaluru, development is not happening. To deceive people, they are proposing new schemes, he said.

In the alleged Soujanya rape and murder case reported from Dharmasthala in 2012, if the family goes to court, justice will be served. My wish is that justice should be done to Soujanya, Ashoka said.