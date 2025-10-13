Ranchi Youth Dies In Johannesburg Plane Crash During Pilot Training
Piyush, a resident of Argora Kathal Mod, Lajpat Nagar in Ranchi, was the son of T.N. Sahu, a retired teacher of Jawahar Vidya Mandir, Shyamali.
He was undergoing flight training at the Vulcan Aviation Institute, one of South Africa's reputed aviation academies.
According to preliminary information shared by the institute, the training aircraft developed a sudden technical malfunction mid-air, leading to the crash.
Piyush sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a local hospital in Johannesburg, where he succumbed during treatment.
Family sources said Piyush had moved to South Africa earlier this year to pursue his dream of becoming a commercial pilot.
He had recently told his father that he was close to completing his flying certification and was eager to return to India soon to join an airline.
News of his death reached the family late Sunday night through an official communication from the training institute.
The Indian Consulate in Johannesburg has been informed and has begun the process of repatriating his body to India.
A former student of Jawahar Vidya Mandir, Shyamali, Piyush was known among teachers and friends for his discipline, intelligence, and quiet determination. His teachers described him as a“bright and ambitious” student who had been fascinated by aviation since childhood.
Following the news of the tragedy, a pall of gloom descended over the Argora Lajpat Nagar area. Neighbours, teachers, and classmates have been visiting the Sahu family's residence since Monday morning to offer condolences.
“The entire locality is in shock. Piyush was polite, hardworking, and full of dreams. His passing is an irreparable loss,” said a family friend.
Authorities in South Africa are yet to release an official report on the exact cause and circumstances of the crash. The Vulcan Aviation Institute has assured the family that a detailed internal investigation is underway.
