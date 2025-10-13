'Next Step Should Be To Discuss Formation Of International Stabilisation Force'
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has said the mediators decided to postpone the most difficult issues (Trump's Gaza peace plan) as the parties were not ready.
“If we had moved towards comprehensive negotiations on Gaza, we would not have achieved these results,” H E the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs told The New York Times.Read Also
He said that the next step should be to discuss the formation of an international stabilisation force.“Hamas is open to discussing how it can demonstrate that it does not pose a threat to Israel.”
The Prime Minister said one question that needed to be addressed was who Hamas would hand over its weapons to. He said there was a marked difference between Hamas giving its weapons to a Palestinian authority and the group giving them to another entity. He spoke to The New York Times soon after Israel and Hamas agreed to halt hostilities in Gaza and exchange all the remaining hostages in the territory for about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.
He further said that Hamas had expressed a willingness to talk about a different kind of relationship with Israel.
