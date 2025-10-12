Samsung And Coinbase Forge Deeper Crypto Ties

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Samsung is deepening its collaboration with Coinbase to integrate cryptocurrency services directly into its Wallet app. Users with Galaxy devices in the U. S. will now be able to make crypto purchases using Samsung Pay, and enjoy enhanced access to Coinbase's premium offerings.

Wallet users will gain special access to a three-month subscription to Coinbase One, and early users may receive a $25 credit after placing their first trade. The alliance bridges Samsung's digital wallet ecosystem with Coinbase's crypto infrastructure to simplify onboarding for mainstream consumers.

The rollout begins with U. S. Galaxy customers, where Samsung says more than 75 million device owners could benefit. Samsung executives have signalled plans to extend the integration to other markets globally.

This isn't the first foray for the two companies. The integration was first announced in July, enabling Samsung Pay within the Coinbase app, allowing users to fund crypto purchases without leaving the app or switching payment methods.

Under the new details, Samsung Wallet becomes a conduit not just for payments and identity, but also crypto trading, staking, and portfolio oversight. The partnership emphasises security, leveraging Samsung's Knox platform and tokenisation to protect user assets and data.

Shan Aggarwal, Coinbase's Chief Business Officer, said the tie-up aligns with the firm's mission to bring“more than a billion people on chain” by meeting them on devices they already use. Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President at Samsung, noted that Galaxy users already rely on their phones for payments, identity verification and digital storage-and crypto access is a natural extension.

The push is part of Coinbase's broader strategy of embedding crypto capabilities across consumer channels. In August, the company disclosed $1.5 billion in Q2 revenue and underscored its ambition to become what it calls“the everything exchange” - a unified gateway to trading, payments, and on-chain finance.

See also Mask Token Buzz Surges as Aster Futures Open Interest Jumps

In parallel, Coinbase has struck partnerships with financial institutions. Notably, it is collaborating with JPMorgan Chase to let customers link their bank accounts to Coinbase wallets, enabling crypto trading and the conversion of credit card points into digital assets.

Industry observers view the Samsung integration as one of the most ambitious consumer-level crypto distribution moves to date. By embedding exchange functionality directly into a widely used mobile wallet, Coinbase and Samsung seek to lower structural barriers that often frustrate new crypto users.

That said, challenges remain. The U. S. regulatory environment around crypto remains volatile, with the SEC and other agencies scrutinising exchanges, token listings, and taxation. Skeptics warn that bundling crypto into everyday apps could expose users to market risk without full awareness.

Meanwhile, the phased rollout in the U. S. and Canada will test adoption rates, user behaviour, cross-border compliance, and competition from rival wallets like Apple Pay or Google Wallet, some of which may pursue their own crypto plans.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?