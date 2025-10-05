Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Spanish State Secretary For Foreign And Global Affairs
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Sunday with State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain, HE Diego Martinez Belio who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, and exchanged points of view on several regional and international issues, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and the efforts aimed at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries, stressing the State of Qatar's keenness to continue coordination with Spain to contribute to supporting international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region.
