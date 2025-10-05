403
Russia detains man for alleged organ trafficking ring
(MENAFN) Russian authorities, in coordination with Interpol, have detained Boris Wolfman, wanted in multiple countries for his alleged role in an organ trafficking network operating in Kosovo. He was arrested at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport after being deported from Türkiye, according to the Russian Interior Ministry.
Prosecutors say that between 2006 and 2008, Wolfman was involved in a scheme that lured Russian citizens to Kosovo for kidney removal, misleading victims, arranging travel and surgeries, and then abandoning them with severe health complications.
Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk confirmed that Wolfman faces charges of human trafficking and intentional grievous harm as part of an organized crime group. The operation is linked to the private Medicus clinic in Pristina, where donors were promised payment for kidneys that were allegedly sold to wealthy patients. Russian investigators claim Wolfman and accomplices from Ukraine, Israel, and Türkiye offered donors €15,000–€17,000 per kidney, but failed to pay them after surgeries.
Wolfman holds Israeli and Ukrainian citizenship and was wanted by authorities in Russia, Kosovo, Israel, and Ukraine. His Russian lawyer told Kommersant that Wolfman denied the allegations, claiming he only prepared insurance documents for patients and that transplanted kidneys went to Israeli and German citizens reimbursed by insurers.
The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison in Russia. Reports from the EU Rule of Law Mission identified him as a leader of a transnational organ-trafficking network, with Western media suggesting that dozens of Syrian refugees may have also been victims.
