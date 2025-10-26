'Nmoq Embodies Spirit And History Of Nation'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) stands as more than an architectural landmark as it embodies the spirit of the nation itself, an official has said.

Serving as both a symbol of Qatar's rich heritage and a guardian of its collective memory, the museum continues to preserve and narrate the country's unfolding story for generations to come.

Last week, the NMoQ unveiled a landmark exhibition, taking visitors on a journey through five decades of the museum's evolution since its inception to its contemporary reinvention.

Entitled 'A Nation's Legacy, A People's Memory: Fifty Years Told', the exhibition reflects on the institution's enduring role in preserving and narrating Qatar's national story.



Speaking to The Peninsula on the launch, Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Sulaiti, Deputy Director of Research and Collections at NMoQ, said,“Before focusing on the artefacts themselves, it's important to focus on the exhibition as a whole. This exhibition tells the story of fifty years of the National Museum of Qatar's legacy from its establishment in 1975 to the present day.”

The exhibition was inaugurated by H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, in the presence of Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, CEO of Qatar Museums, and Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Thani, Director of NMoQ, offering a rare glimpse into the museum's past. Located in Temporary Gallery 13, it traces the institution's origins, development, and cultural milestones through archival photographs, documents, and personal stories of those who contributed to its legacy.

“As I mentioned earlier, it has long been a dream to create an exhibition that narrates the history of this museum,” Dr. Al Sulaiti said.“Many people assume that the museum is a new institution, represented only by the striking modern building they see today, especially visitors and newcomers to Qatar.”

Dr. Al Sulaiti stressed that the museum's roots extend far beyond its reopening in 2019, highlighting its foundation and the visionary collaboration that shaped it. He noted,“We want to emphasise that the museum's story goes much further back.”

“The original museum was established in 1975, and this exhibition highlights the significant events that took place within that historic building. It also pays tribute to the visionaries who first conceived the idea of the museum, beginning with the work of the Michael Rice Company, which developed the design and oversaw the creation of the main building,” Dr. Al Sulaiti said.

In addition to chronicling institutional milestones, the exhibition features contemporary installations by Qatari artists Shouq Al Mana and Khalifa Al Thani, bridging past and present to reflect on Qatar's evolving identity.

The exhibition will be on view until February 7, 2026, inviting visitors to explore the National Museum of Qatar's legacy and its enduring role in preserving the nation's cultural heritage. Dr. Al Sulaiti added,“While we cannot yet say how many people will visit this exhibition, it is certainly one that every visitor should experience to truly understand the history of the museum. This building is not only a symbol of Qatar's heritage but also a custodian of the nation's entire historical narrative.”