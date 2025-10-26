Amir Sends Condolences To Thailand King

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to HM King Vajiralongkorn of the Kingdom of Thailand, on the passing of his mother, Queen Mother Sirikit.

